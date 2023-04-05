Ottawa mayor: Voters decide between Aussem, Hasty and Newell

The results of the Tuesday election will decide whether Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem retains his seat, or if challengers Robert Hasty or Leonard Newell take the helm.

Shaw Local News Network will update this story with results as they become available.

Aussem was elected mayor in 2019 after serving as city commissioner from 2007 through 2019, defeating Julie Johnson to succeed long-time mayor Robert Eschbach.

Running against Aussem is local insurance agent and Ottawa Noon Rotary member Robert Hasty, and baseball coach and Halm Electric employee Leonard Newell.

Aussem looks to continue his time as mayor, which he feels has been successful as he possesses the experience and knowledge of the city’s complex issues based on his long time serving on the city council.

Hasty has also held a position within the city prior to running for mayor: He’s been the chairman of Ottawa’s Flood Mitigation Committee since 2013, and served on a number of volunteer boards within clubs and service groups inside Ottawa.

Newell is a baseball coach at Shepherd Middle School, who has run his campaign largely on concerns over Lotz Logistics using South Towne Mall to store potassium permanganate from Carus Chemicals after last December’s fire. Newell is a political newcomer, having held no positions prior to running for Ottawa mayor.

In 2023, the mayor’s salary was $65,499.