Ottawa mayor highlights parks, new projects in State of the City address

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem touted developments coming to the city within the next couple of years, such as the $27 million YMCA project, the riverfront amphitheater and improvements to Allen Park, during his annual State of the City address Tuesday.

Aussem said he expects the new YMCA to spur additional development in the Illinois Riverfront area, and there are plans to construct river pylon structures for large cruise ships to tie off at Allen Park. He said there have already been improvements made to the riverfront to accommodate the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat.

Ottawa’s South Side also will have fiber internet soon, with Surf Air Wireless beginning installation some time this spring.

Aussem also reported Ottawa has a balanced budget.

“Tax revenues for the current budget ending April 30, 2023, are projected to comprise 79.5% of the total general fund revenues,” Aussem said. “This is consistent with prior years.”

Aussem said general fund revenues for the 2023 fiscal year are $19.7 million, up from $18.2 million last year.

There also is a hope Ottawa can attract other businesses related to Coogee Titanium, which recently opened east of Ottawa at the former location of International Titanium. It produces magnesium powder.

“The intent is to also produce titanium powder in a couple years, which will make it the only titanium powder producer in the United States,” Aussem said. ‘We are meeting with potential downstream users of their product to hopefully locate them in the industrial park.”

Aussem said there are even more developments coming, such as the grant-funded renovations at Allen Park and additional work at Harper’s Farm by the Conservation Foundation.