Naplate man charged with possession of child porn

A Naplate man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Kiefer W. Tunget, 31, was charged following an investigation with assistance by the Ottawa Police Department and Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau.

The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Bond was set at $75,000; Tunget posted 10% and was released Wednesday. Tunget, who will be represented by the La Salle County Public Defender, will next appear April 14.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has members assigned to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.