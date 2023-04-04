The Times Area Roundup: Adam Williamson pitches Streator to ICE win over Peotone

At SHS Athletic Fields on Monday, Streator pitcher Adam Williamson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters in a complete game in helping Streator defeat Peotone 7-1 in an Illinois Central Eight Conference contest.
The Bulldogs, who scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth, were led by two hits each from Williamson (double, RBI), Noah Camp, Landon Muntz and Moe Bacon (double, RBI). Christian Benning and Brady Grabowski also collected RBIs for Streator (4-2-1, 2-1).
Sycamore 6, Ottawa 0: At Ottawa, the Pirates recorded just three hits and committed five errors in dropping their Interstate 8 Conference opener to the Spartans.
Payton Knoll, Ryan Chamberlain and Jack Henson each singled for the hosts. Pitchers Cam Loomis (loss, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) and Conner Price (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound for Ottawa (6-3, 0-1).
Serena 14, Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Leland, the Huskers (3-3, 1-0) were led by three hits from Bryce Shannon in the Little Ten Conference win over the Panthers.
Tanner Faivre (three RBIs), Leo Brennan, Hudson Stafford (two doubles, three RBIs) and Braxton Hart (double, RBI) had two hits apiece for Serena, while Hunter Staton drove in three runs and Carson Baker two runs.
Beau Raikes (win, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K), Baker (1 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) and Faivre (1 IP, 3 K) combined on a one-hit shutout.
Porter Thrall recorded the lone base hit for Leland.
Somonauk 6, Indian Creek 0: At Somonauk, Bobcats pitcher Broc Slais allowed one hit, one walk and struck out 17 in the complete-game shutout of the Timberwolves in LTC action.
Slais (double) and Luke Rader each smacked out two hits with two RBIs.
Newark 10, Hiawatha 0 (6 inn.): At Kirkland, Norsemen pitchers Joe Martin (win, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K) and Cole Reibel (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) combined for a one-hit shutout in the LTC triumph.
Martin and Josh Acosta each posted three hits and three RBIs for Newark (2-6, 1-0), while Caden Wheeler had two hits and two RBIs.
Morris 6, Sandwich 3: At Morris, the Indians held a 2-1 lead after two before the hosts scored five times over the next four innings to take the I-8 opener for both teams.
Austin Marks and Chance Lange (RBI) each singled and doubled, while Chris Barbor added a two-run double for Sandwich (5-2, 0-1). Hunter Pavia (loss, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) and Tyler Lissman (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched for the visitors.
Softball
Streator 8, Peotone 2: At SHS Athletic Fields, Mya Zavada clubbed a double and home run while driving in three runs to help the Bulldogs to the ICE win.
Rylee Talty (two stolen bases) and Makenna Ondrey (RBI) each had two hits, while Lily Kupec also drove in a run. Ondrey (7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 11 K) earned the win in the circle for Streator (2-4, 1-0).
Marquette 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 1: At Ottawa, Maisie Lyons singled three times and doubled to help the Crusaders improve to 6-1.
Lindsey Kaufmann (RBI) and Makayla Backos (two RBIs) each posted a pair of hits, Avery Durdan and Eva McCallum each drove in two runs and Kaylee Killelea (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the win in the circle.
Seneca 4, Prairie Central 1: At Fairbury, the Fighting Irish scored twice in the opening inning and added runs in the second and seventh in improving to 5-1.
Camryn Stecken (double) and Callee Bauer (double, triple) each had two hits, while Audry McNabb blasted a solo home run for Seneca. Stecken (2-1) earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits, no walks and fanning seven in four innings.
Serena 11, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.): At Serena, Paisley Twait (RBI) and Lanee Cole (double, three RBIs) each had three hits in helping the Huskers improve to 5-2.
RayElle Brennan, Makayla McNally (three RBIs) and Maddie Glade (two RBIs) each posted two hits. Glade (6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the pitching win.
Bella Fortner had two of Fieldcrest’s three hits.
Newark 7, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Norsemen topped the Hawks in the LTC contest.
Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 4, Indian Creek 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats won their LTC opener over the Timberwolves and improved to 2-2.
Felicity Thornton had a pair of hits for S/HBR/L, while Bre VerCautren, Izz Podnar (double) and Laynie Wold each recorded an RBI. Cautren (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.
Girls soccer
Morris 8, Ottawa 0: At Morris, the Pirates dropped the I-8 road match.
Streator 6, Princeton 2: At Princeton, the Bulldogs earned the win on the road against the Tigresses.
Track and Field
Newark’s Kiara Wesseh wins three events at Indian Creek: Newark’s Kiara Wesseh captured first place in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump to help the Norsemen score 115 points and win the seven-team meet.
Brooklyn Hatteberg won the 100 and Madison Sittler won the 400, while the 4x100 (Isabella Creps, Sittler, Laura Rueda, Hatteberg) and 4x200 (Hatteberg, Creps, Addison Ness, Sittler) relay teams took first.
Earlville’s Marissa Congdon placed first in the shot put and discus.
For the boys, Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis crossed the line first in the 800.
Marquette’s Caden Eller win trio of events at Bureau Valley: Marquette’s Caden Eller won the 100, 200 and long jump at the four-team event in Manlius.
Also for the Crusaders, Jimmy Lawsha won the 3,200, while Maggie Jewett captured the 800.
Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour (100 hurdles) and Angel Serna (300 hurdles) won their events.
JV/sophomore baseball
Marquette 18, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Whitney Field in Ottawa, Blake Hjerpe (2B, 4 RBI), Payton Gutierrez (3B, 3 RBI) and Anthony Couch (RBI) each slammed three hits to lead the Crusaders in support of pitchers Couch (1 H, 5 K) and Grant Dose (0 H, 2 K).
JV/sophomore boys tennis
Lincoln-Way East 4, Ottawa 1: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility in Ottawa, the No. 3 doubles team of Tucker Ditchfield and Kaden Araujo captured the lone win for the Corsairs (1-1) with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 tiebreaker victory.