Ottawa commissioners: 11 candidates compete for 4 seats

Incumbent Ottawa commissioners Wayne Eichelkraut, Marla Pearson, James Less and Thomas Ganiere seek reelection a crowded field of 11 candidates in Tuesday’s election, facing Clayton Brown, Frank Miller, Matt Skelly, Dylan Conmy, Josh Moore, Katie Troccoli and Brent Barron.

Eichelkraut, a commissioner for the last 24 years, looks to keep his position amongst the council while Less, Ganiere and Pearson are less tenured. Pearson was elected to the City Council in 2019, Ganiere was elected in 2015 and Less was appointed to the City Council before being reelected in 2019.

They run up against a number of local volunteers and local officials like Skelly, a current South Ottawa Township trustee, Moore, who serves on the Playgrounds and Recreation Board, Barron, who has served on the city’s Plan Commission for years.

Also running is Brown, a business agent for Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Local 11, and Dylan Conmy, the manager of Prairie Fox Books. Troccoli is a local real estate agent who has run on concerns over Lotz Logistics keeping chemicals from Carus Chemical in South Towne Mall. Conmy has also expressed similar concerns.

Many candidates, like Miller and Conmy, believe the Illinois and Michigan Canal should stay empty while other candidates, like Ganiere, Skelly and Less would prefer to see a master plan for the canal before the city puts any more funding into it.