Marseilles voters guide to April 4 election

Marseilles residents will have an opportunity to settle contested races for commissioner, Ottawa High School Board and Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees in the April 4 election.

The Times coverage of the commissioners race between incumbents Jim “Buck” Buckingham, Gary Lewey and Bobby Kaminski, as well as Melissa Small, James Hanlon, Michael Sheib, Brad Miller and Ed Cavanaugh Jr. Jim Hollenbeck is running unopposed for mayor.

Marseilles commissioner candidates talk more issues

Marseilles candidates address issues at forum

The Times coverage for the Ottawa High School Board race for three seats between candidates John Levy, Sarah Makeever-Shumway, Shawn Collins and Joshua Mammen.

Ottawa High School candidates share their objectives

The Times coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

IVCC trustee candidates forum draws overflow crowd

IVCC candidate reposted appeal for teachers to leak school passwords