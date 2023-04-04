DuPage County woman, 20, found dead at Starved Rock’s Wildcat Canyon

A 20-year-old woman identified only a resident of DuPage County was found dead Tuesday morning in Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. Foul play is not suspected.

In a statement released at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said two hikers called 911 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted a woman appearing deceased, whom they observed from the top of the canyon, on the canyon floor.

Starved Rock staff, Conservation police, state police and Utica and Oglesby first responders were dispatched to the scene. The woman was located below the west overlook at Wildcat Canyon, Wire said. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office was dispatched and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is pending Wednesday. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. The investigation continues by the coroner’s office and conservation police, but Wire reiterated foul play is not suspected.

Ottawa River Rescue and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted at the scene.