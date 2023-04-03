Streator voters guide to April 4 election

Streator residents will have an opportunity to vote for mayor, City Council, school boards and Reading Fire Protection District residents a referendum to increase taxes for ambulance service.

The Times coverage for the two four-year City Council seats between candidates David Reed, Timothy Geary, Anthony Hartley and Jacob Darby.

The Times coverage of the two-year City Council seat between candidates David “Moose” Conner and Scott Scheuer.

The Times coverage of the six candidate race between Steve Biroschik, Michael Holcomb, Steven Hoekstra, Earl Woeltje, Riley Haynes and Eric Hoffmeyer for four seats on the Streator High School Board.

The Times coverage of the four candidate race between Tanya Jacobs, Thomas Krieger, Ashley Heider and Kyle Tutt (write-in) for three seats on the Streator Elementary School Board.

The Times coverage of the four candidate race between Jeremy Adams, Brad Boldt, Alison Wissen and Chad Gilkerson for three seats on the Woodland School Board.

The Times coverage of the Reading Fire Protection District referendum to increase property taxes to maintain an ambulance service.

The Times coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

