Streator library to host library-themed scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will celebrate National Library Day on April 6 with a week-long library-themed scavenger hunt.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, April 3, through Saturday, April 8, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 3: After school arts and crafts, make cool crafts to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: STEM, return of the solar-bots.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: Lego Club, challenge is insects.

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: Game night.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5: Tech talk, getting started with virtual care.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5: Story time, grab a seat, a story awaits.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6: Game informer, for gamers. Register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org



2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8: Movie matinee. “Kiki’s Delivery Service.” Family movie times at the library are free.

