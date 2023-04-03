Streator JOY Club to hear about history of farming

JOY (Just Older Youth) will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The program will be Don’t Farm Naked presented by Larry Tombaugh. He will talk about farming through the years. Hear how things have changed for good and bad.

Following the program dessert will be served. A $5 donation is requested. Anyone with an interest in the history of farming and a desire to socialize with peers should consider attending, organizers said. Call 815-673-2706 for Judy or 815-672-5665 for Jane to make a reservation no later than Monday, April 10.