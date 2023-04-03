Reddick Library in Ottawa to pass out wildflower seed paper kits

Reddick Library patrons will have an opportunity to make their own wildflower seed paper to plant or give as a gift through the library’s monthly kit.

Kits will be available at the Ottawa library, 1010 Canal St., the week of April 3 as long as supplies last. Registration is not required. Adult kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of April 3 at the library. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, April 2: Teen Movie Night, ages 13 and older. Join the library for “Black Adam” (PG-13) in the Community Room.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 4: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school for 3 to 6 years olds.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4: Danny Trejo Talks Tacos, Hollywood and Redemption: A Virtual Event (Illinois Libraries Present), adults. Actor, author and restaurateur Danny Trejo will discuss how he developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. He went from years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and then on to restaurant ventures. Trejo’s name, face and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond; however, it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that brings him the most satisfaction. To register, go to https://bit.ly/ILP_DannyTrejo This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun musical story time for children 9 months to 3 years old.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5: Deliciously Fun Food STEM Activities, third through sixth grade. Do you taste with your eyes? Find out as the library leads experiments with different colored drinks, cereal and Skittles.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 6: Candy Science, kindergarten through second grade. What type of liquid dissolves Peeps the fastest? Join the library as they lead experiments with some candies.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.