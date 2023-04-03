Police blotter: April 3, 2023

Sarah J. Kirby, 27, of Paw Paw, was picked up by Mendota police on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) and was charged with driving while suspended at 3:01 p.m. Saturday on Route 251 at North 40th Road.
Joshua A. Escatel, 29, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 4:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Main Street.
Juan Escatel, 40, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police on a complaint of no valid driver’s license at 11:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue.
Chad A. Abram, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Saturday at OSF Prompt Care.
Riley Libanski, 28, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, suspended registration and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver Sunday on Interstate 80 at Route 23.
Pierre Brown, 37, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery Sunday in the 500 block of Frech Street.
Joaquin Munoz, 28, of Sebree, Kentucky, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 3:56 a.m. Saturday at Railroad Street and Northwestern Avenue in Earl Township. Munoz told police he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Cynthia Lepic, 48, of Somonauk, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 8:23 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Holiday Drive in Northville Township.
Bryce Bailey, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign following a single-vehicle crash at 4:53 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 31st and East 15th roads in Ottawa Township.
Sarah Schimek, 39, of Ottawa, was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 10:42 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Route 25 on a complaint of domestic battery. Schimek was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Cassandra Weber Libby, 38, of Streator, was charged Saturday by Streator police on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of obstructing identification, a Livingston County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended and a Peoria County failure to appear warrant on a charge of DUI.
