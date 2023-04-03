Ottawa voters guide to April 4 election

Ottawa residents will have an opportunity to vote for mayor, commissioner, school boards, Illinois Valley Community College and library board.

The Times coverage for the mayor’s race between Daniel Aussem, Robert Hasty and Leonard Newell.

Ottawa mayoral candidates answer The Times questions

Ottawa mayoral candidates share the stage for forum

Who’s funding the Ottawa mayoral race? Campaign donors are opening their checkbooks

The Times coverage for the commissioner’s race between incumbents Wayne Eichelkraut Jr., Marla Pearson, Thomas Ganiere and James Less, as well as Clayton Brown, Frank Miller, Matt Skelly, Dylan Conmy, Josh A. Moore, Katie Troccoli and Brent Barron. Four candidates will be elected.

10 candidates for Ottawa City Council answer election questions

Candidates for Ottawa commissioner touch on several topics during forum

The Times coverage for the Ottawa High School Board race for three seats between candidates John Levy, Sarah Makeever-Shumway, Shawn Collins and Joshua Mammen.

Ottawa High School candidates share their objectives

The Times coverage for the Ottawa Elementary School Board race for three four-year seats between candidates between Lori Kimes, Brenden Donahue, Stephen Omolecki and Mary Ganiere. Sean Conley and write-in candidate Eric Ganiere are running for a pair of two-year seats.

Ottawa Elementary candidates share their objectives

The Times coverage of the eight-person race for three seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees. The candidates are Crystal Loughran, Teresa Schmidt, Julie Ajster, Bill Hunt, Jay McCracken, Angie Stevenson, Lori Ganey and Rebecca Donna.

IVCC trustee candidates forum draws overflow crowd

IVCC candidate reposted appeal for teachers to leak school passwords

The Reddick Library Board race has three candidates Jameson Campaigne, Scott Anderson, Katrina Bromann vying for two seats.