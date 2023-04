The Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club hosted its inaugural Easter egg hunt Saturday in City Park.

Children bundled up and braved temperatures hovering at about 40 degrees, along with some wet and windy weather, to collect plastic eggs with prizes and meet with the Easter bunny.

And the race was on as children run through City Park during the Hardscrabble Lions Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

It was ready, set and go Saturday, April 1, 2023, as race to find as many eggs as possible during the Hardscrabble Lions Easter egg hunt at City Park in Streator. (Tom sistak for Shaw Media)