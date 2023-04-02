La Salle County marriage licenses: March 1-17, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from March 1 to March 17, 2023.
Brandon Scott Black of Ottawa and Kathryn Lynn Haskins of Ottawa
Scott Joseph Novak of Streator and Jerrilyn Marie Zavada of Streator
Kevin Curtis Carver of Marseilles and Carol Lin Bennett of Marseilles
John Jay Moran III of Streator and Natasha Nicole Cockream of Streator
Artemio Pantoja of La Salle and Elvira Guadalupe Flores of La Salle
Jacob Ryan Voytko of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Kurri Marie Lechleitner of Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Jason James Evans of Ottawa and Maria Elena Sanchez of Ottawa
George William Van Densen of Newburgh, Ind. and Beth Ann Rudolph of Newburgh, Ind.
Cary Anton Mraz of Marseilles and Kim Green of Islamorada, Fla.
Adam Vincenty Milanowski of Marseilles and Danuta Wawiorko of River Grove
Jonah Lee Jones of Cedar Point and Jennyfer Jazmin Tapia Valera of Cedar Point
Patrick Tyler Bartley of Ottawa and Delaine Allison Baxter of Ottawa
Gordon Dee Ware of Henry and Amy Jo Goodman of Henry
Nicholas Richard Jennings of Dwight and Mia Katherine Contreras of Dwight
Gerald Robert McLaughlin of Ottawa and Linda Irene Waldbesser of Ottawa
Thomas David Woods III of Dowagiac, Mich. And Gianna Rae Palumbo of Coloma, Mich.
Cody Gene Donald of Oglesby and Jackie Marie Ashby of La Salle
Juan Diaz Picazo of Streator and Ma De La Paz Arriaga Gutierrez of Streator
Jereme Lester Elam of Mendota and Francheska Sherlyn Diaz of Mendota
Catarino Jose Carreon Jr. of La Salle and Meghann Michele Piscia of La Salle
Dean Bailey Nicholson of Morris and Kathryn Grace Ruegsegger of Montgomery