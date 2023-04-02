April 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

La Salle County marriage licenses: March 1-17, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from March 1 to March 17, 2023.

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from March 1 to March 17, 2023.

Brandon Scott Black of Ottawa and Kathryn Lynn Haskins of Ottawa

Scott Joseph Novak of Streator and Jerrilyn Marie Zavada of Streator

Kevin Curtis Carver of Marseilles and Carol Lin Bennett of Marseilles

John Jay Moran III of Streator and Natasha Nicole Cockream of Streator

Artemio Pantoja of La Salle and Elvira Guadalupe Flores of La Salle

Jacob Ryan Voytko of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Kurri Marie Lechleitner of Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Jason James Evans of Ottawa and Maria Elena Sanchez of Ottawa

George William Van Densen of Newburgh, Ind. and Beth Ann Rudolph of Newburgh, Ind.

Cary Anton Mraz of Marseilles and Kim Green of Islamorada, Fla.

Adam Vincenty Milanowski of Marseilles and Danuta Wawiorko of River Grove

Jonah Lee Jones of Cedar Point and Jennyfer Jazmin Tapia Valera of Cedar Point

Patrick Tyler Bartley of Ottawa and Delaine Allison Baxter of Ottawa

Gordon Dee Ware of Henry and Amy Jo Goodman of Henry

Nicholas Richard Jennings of Dwight and Mia Katherine Contreras of Dwight

Gerald Robert McLaughlin of Ottawa and Linda Irene Waldbesser of Ottawa

Thomas David Woods III of Dowagiac, Mich. And Gianna Rae Palumbo of Coloma, Mich.

Cody Gene Donald of Oglesby and Jackie Marie Ashby of La Salle

Juan Diaz Picazo of Streator and Ma De La Paz Arriaga Gutierrez of Streator

Jereme Lester Elam of Mendota and Francheska Sherlyn Diaz of Mendota

Catarino Jose Carreon Jr. of La Salle and Meghann Michele Piscia of La Salle

Dean Bailey Nicholson of Morris and Kathryn Grace Ruegsegger of Montgomery