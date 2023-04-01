Woodland School Board candidates share their objectives

Four candidates are running for three available seats on the Woodland School Board, in the district just south of Streator.

Incumbents Jeremy Adams, Brad Boldt and Chad Gilkerson are seeking to keep their seats, while newcomer Alison Wissen also is running for a spot.

The election is April 4.

Jeremy Adams

Jeremy Adams is a candidate for Woodland School Board. (Photo provided by Jeremy Adams)

Age: 48

Education

Woodland K-12. BA Food and Nutrition Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Previously elected experience

Woodland Board Member 2015 to present VP 2017-2019, President 2019-2021, VP 2021 to present

What do you want voters to know about you

My wife Jessica and I are both Woodland alumni who have lived in the district since we graduated from college. We have a son named Marley that is graduating eighth grade this year and going into high school.

Objectives if elected

I would like to continue to develop a safe environment that maximizes the ability of all students in the district to learn and thrive. I would like to focus on staff, curriculum development, and extra curricular activities that turn our young students into adults ready to enter the world.

Bradley Boldt

Bradley Boldt is a candidate for Woodland School Board. (Photo provided by Bradley Boldt)

Age: 43

Education

Wren High School. Piedmont, S.C.

Previously elected experience

Secretary for Woodland Board of Education and previous Long Point Township Board Member.

What you want voters to know about you

I have lived in the district for 14 years. I have two children that have attended Woodland and my wife is a woodland alumni. I enjoy sports, being outdoors, and spending time with my family.

Objectives if elected

Continue to provide the duties necessary to ensure the children at Woodland receive the best education possible, with the best faculty available, in a healthy and safe environment.

Alison Wissen

Alison Wissen is a candidate for the Woodland School Board. (Photo provided by Alison Wissen)

Age: 40

Education

Master of Health Science in Communication Disorders (MHS, CCC-SLP/L)

Previously elected experience

None

What you want voters to know about you

I am a graduate of Woodland School. I attended kindergarten-12th grade and now have three children of my own in attendance. I care about Woodland School and quality of education that students receive there. I have experience in education in that I have worked as a speech language pathologist in local schools for several years.

Objectives if elected

To do my part in upholding the vision and mission statement of Woodland School CUSD #5; To assuage safety concerns of staff and provide a safe learning environment for students; To help ensure financial integrity of the district; Promote excellence in education and equality of educational opportunities; Work together with administration, teachers, staff, and community members for the best interests of the students and longevity of the district. I am in the trenches with parents and educators. I want to see all students reach their full potential, however that may look for them. My experience with special education has made me recognize that students each have their own individualized rate of growth in academic, social, mental, physical, and emotional skills. They vary in their needs and abilities; the education system must meet them where they are and support them in achieving success to become contributing members of society. Helping students do this will benefit our community as a whole.

Chad Gilkerson

Age: 45

Education

Woodland HS graduate, associates degree IVCC

Previously elected experience

8 years (Woodland BOE)

What you want voters to know about you

I attended Woodland from kindergarten through my high school graduation, have been a district resident for 40-plus years, and I currently have three boys attending Woodland from the grade school through high school grade levels. It’s been my pleasure to have served the school that I have called home for a large portion of my life for the last eight years. In the last eight years I’ve had a hand in bringing band back to Woodland for the first time since 1995, helped push to bring the option of attending LACC back to Woodland students, and have helped the school to choose, purchase, and use a new Miller multi-process welder for the AG class. I’ve even had the wonderful experience of assisting in teaching the kids MIG and TIG welding. It would be my honor to serve Woodland for another four years.

Objectives if elected

My objectives are to continue trying to expand the educational opportunities for our students, continue to update and improve the school both through curriculum and structural/physical improvements, and do everything possible to make sure our kids have a school they all want to call home and they want to send their kids to when they have kids of their own.