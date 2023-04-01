Police blotter: March 31, 2023

Reynaldo Godina, 38, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 4:48 p.m. Thursday at Fourth and LaHarpe streets.
An 18-year-old Peru man was picked up by La Salle police on a Cook County juvenile warrant for armed robbery at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at 359 Third St. The man was transported to La Salle County Jail to await transfer to Cook County.
Antonio R. Gomez, 51, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while revoked at 8 p.m. Thursday following a traffic crash at the mobile home park in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue.
Ericka A. Flores Avila, 21, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended at 9:23 p.m. Thursday.
James T. Johnson, 39, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with battery Thursday at the Ottawa PADS shelter.
Rosanda N. Taylor, 39, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and no insurance Thursday at Ottawa Avenue and Locust Street.
Kenneth D. Schuh Jr., 35, of Peru, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and disobeying a stop sign Friday at Guion and Washington streets.
Lemuel O. Harrison, 28, homeless, was picked up by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 3:27 p.m. Thursday at Menards Drive and Progress Boulevard.
Randall L. McSherry, 30, of LaMoille, was charged by Peru police with driving while revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after a traffic crash investigation at 2:14 p.m. Thursday at 38th Street and Mahoney Drive
Paula S. Wing, 51, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 at Meridian Road.
A 12-year-old Serena girl was charged by Peru police with aggravated battery and resisting arrest at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Safe School (Old Roosevelt School, lower level).
A 13-year-old Oglesby boy was charged by Peru police with possession of cannabis at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Circuit Breaker (Old Roosevelt School, upper level).
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.