Marseilles commissioner candidates talk more issues

The eight candidates running for the four commissioner seats on the Marseilles City Council on the April 4 ballot answered questions from The Times.

Three commissioners Jim “Buck” Buckingham, Gary Lewey and Bobby Kaminski are running for reelection, while Nathan Schaefer opted not to run. Melissa Small, James Hanlon, Michael Sheib, Brad Miller and Ed Cavanaugh Jr. also are running for a seat on the council. Cavanaugh has not returned questions as of this time.

James Hanlon

James Hanlon (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

I would like to see the splash pad, pickle ball and the playground equipment started and completed. We need to set up handicap-accessible equipment for the playground. I would like to set it up so it is safe for the adults and children to cross back and forth safely on Broadway Street. We need to set up rules to make sure that adults and children abide by them and enforced by our police department. I feel privacy fences should be put around the area so that it doesn’t bother the adjacent properties and residents. I feel we should do everything possible to keep our public swimming pool and ball diamonds going for the community.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

I would love to see a hotel, truck stop and fast food restaurant. If there was a hotel, people staying there would order food from local restaurants or even come into town. Our local people would go to the fast food restaurant and use the hotel when families or guests come to town.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

Washington School is in the same block as my home. Myself and my children attended this school. I believe it is well overdo that something be done with it. I realize it is a long, drawn-out process but nothing has even been started that I’m aware of. There have been rumors it could be made into a veterans home or apartments. I feel the owner should be made accountable for it and something down to it. Like I said, I worked in the Nabisco factory. It would be nice to see something done with it. There was talk at one time to make it condos. I would hate to see either of the buildings torn down, as they are both landmarks of our town but I believe they need to have something done.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

If we can get the ball rolling north of town, I feel that is where the growth would be. Marseilles has a lot to offer, especially with the Middle East Conflict Wall. We have a great school system and beautiful parks in our area and offer access to the Illinois River.

Bobby Kaminski

Bobby Kaminski (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

Improving and expanding infrastructure can have a significant impact on the efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness of an organization or community. There are several steps you can take to achieve this goal.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

Our sewer project has a two-fold effect first that helps for us to attract businesses to develop on 80 exit. The second fold is that it also will provide city water and sewer to any new subdivisions or existing housing north of town.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

We just recently applied for Brownfield Funding Program We did identify these buildings when we applied for the grant. If we qualify to receive funding for this grant this will Mediate any environmental issues with the building that cause the property not to sell.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

I believe Growth is great but with growth we need industry and job creations in our city and in our surrounding areas to help support in fuel any growth for any town in the Lasalle County not just Marseilles.

Gary Lewey

Gary Lewey (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

Beautification of Main Street and Parks, upgrades to the Storm and Sanitary Sewer Systems because we’re annexing all the way out to I-80 and several streets need upgrades.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

I‘m very open minded on this topic. Of course a truck stop and restaurant along with a hotel would be great which would draw other industries to the area.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

I’m saying if these two buildings are structurally sound, the Nabisco building could be used as a split mall and possibly apartments or condos. Washington school could possibly veterans home or services for instance. These are a couple ideas.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

I’m always open for ideas like creating downtown something like Utica’s down town area. We’ve got the same resources they have with our parks, river, camping grounds ,Interstate 80, Route 6,and railroad. We are a recreational area that should be capitalized on more.

Brad Miller

Brad Miller (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

As a member of the Plan Commission we have put in the comprehensive plan many things for the future. I have things would like too see happen. The first one would be to get a future plan to start installing curb & gutter on the streets east and west of town that are just blacktop now.

Second is at it is in the process now is to complete reconstruction of Broadway Street Park.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

The types of businesses I would like to see would be a fuel stop/truck stop with a restaurant, a hotel or a truck terminal of some kind. We are about 40 years behind on the development at the I-80 interchange.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

As far as the Nabisco Building, we have had a few inquiries at the Plan Commission, one was to build apartments and condos on the top floors and have commercial on the bottom. This is such a beautiful old building it is a shame it sits empty. As for as the Washington school site, I would like to see it torn down and get some kind of residential buildings to go on that site.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

I believe that we have to keep working on the annexation into the city. I think now that we are on the south side of I-80 we need to go north of I-80 and go east and west of Townline Road. If elected I would continue to press forward.

Michael Scheib

Michael Scheib (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

Illinois Avenue could use some TLC; I would love to see if the steps up the bluff could be improved as well. I’d be in favor of any project making Marseilles a more walkable city and our parks more accessible to people with disabilities.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

I’m a bit less interested in what is put up on Interstate 80 than I am in how it looks to travelers and potential residents. I think a Bucees or Wallys style truck strop would be fun to have and I’ve a bias towards it; however, space, environmental, and traffic concerns would have to be addressed.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

For Nabisco, the problem is the cost of renovation verses whatever the payoff would be. One can have a lot of fun playing with what could go there, say, a giant paintball facility or a haunted house, but the several million minimum that would have to be invested takes a special kind of investor willing to take on a particular risk. I would like to explore Brownfield grants to see what federal money may be available to offset some of the cost to a potential developer, or to the city should eminent domain ultimately be exercised. As to Washington School, while the cost of renovation would surely be substantially lower, environmental concerns, as well as the disruption to neighboring properties, sadly hamstring the possibilities with the property. Should the property come to point of needing demolition, I would like to see as much of the facade saved as possible.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

My bias is against a larger Marseilles. I believe extending to 80 is wiser as it is the “front door” to town, but I greatly prefer a smart growth to unlimited growth mindset

Jim Buckingham

Jim "Buck" Buckingham (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

Continue lining of sewers and replacement of any lead lines. With the expansion to I-80 we will need to continue working on our infrastructure in the valley to accommodate the increased volume. We are currently overhauling Broadway Street Park which will greatly improve the recreation space for our community. Some of the equipment that is of use will be moved to Riley Park as well as moving the shelter to the new boat launch off of east Broadway Street. Young families are always looking for local fun safe spaces for their children. This is a great beginning we will need to continue in this area to attract young families.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

Industry for jobs such as Hotels which we already have a pillow tax in place. Truck stops and restaurants to attract interstate traffic. Perhaps even distribution centers due to the proximity of the interstate.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

It has been 17 years since Nabisco closed and 33 for Washington School as a city, we must hold the property owners responsible for their property by enforcing city codes and ordinances. No taxpayer money should be spent to rehabilitate these properties.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

Controlled growth has been very successful, and our community is growing and expanding in a positive way. We need to use social media and request assistance from the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce in getting our vision out there. We have many beautiful areas to attract visitors such as Middle East Memorial Conflicts Wall and Museum, Seattle Sutton Museum, Frisbee golf at the west end of town and bowling at Bowlrite on Main Street, and a new addition of Gamer’s Garage has already attracted many newcomers to our city. The new addition of a boat launch has enhanced the river experience in our city many people have taken advantage of this however it needs more attention to attract even more people to enjoy our area. The surrounding areas offer camping so getting our community offerings out will greatly improve tourism. Restaurants, churches, and summer music in the park is all here for anyone looking for simple pleasures.

Melissa Small

Melissa Small (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

There have been some very valuable public works projects that have been worked on the last few years, and I would like to see our city continue to focus on fixing up the existing structures along Main Street, continue to fix our water and sewer systems, and repair the sidewalks throughout town that need to be fixed and install new sidewalks along streets that would allow residents to safely get around town. I think its important to focus on improvements that will best serve our residents in their daily lives while addressing the long-term needs that will be beneficial as our city grows.

What types of businesses would you want now that the waterline is extended all the way out past Interstate 80?

Being along the I-80 corridor allows for many prospective beneficial opportunities for future businesses to establish. I know a truck stop has been mentioned before which is great, also the potential for lodging, that way travelers would have the opportunity to explore our town and enjoy some of the wonderful restaurants and sights we have. The benefits of the increase in tourism and commerce will allow our community to thrive.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

I know both structures hold historical significance in our town, but they are both eye sores in our community. I think looking to the future, the Nabisco site would be a great opportunity for a parking structure to help with the traffic overflow along Main Street. I think as our town grows and flourishes, the need for a designated structure for visitors and patrons to park and enjoy the establishments in town will be a necessity. I think the land where the Washington school sits would be a great spot for a community garden or playground for our residents to enjoy. Again, it’s important to gauge what opportunities will best serve our community both in quality of life and in terms of costs short and long term to our city.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

I think the best approach for healthy growth is addressing the repairs necessary on existing structures and infrastructure before we plan on undertaking new projects. Addressing those issues and beautifying our Main Street will attract and retain businesses in our town. Then, we need to establish the needs of our community before we decide what to invest in and move forward on. I think its important that the community weighs in their opinions as they are trusting us as elected officials to spend their tax dollars in ways that best serve the growth of our community and benefits the future of Marseilles.

Ed Cavanaugh, Jr.

Ed Cavanaugh Jr. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Marseilles has had very good luck within the last few years of receiving grants for public works projects. What public works projects would you like to see the city approach in the coming years?

Any grant that’s available to improve our community should be looked at. I have a preference to any that could improving the pool and our parks. River walk, fitness center, senior living, soccer field to name a few ideas.

What types of businesses would you want to see once the I-80 sewer and water extension project is complete?

Hotel, truck stop, area for commercial businesses, maybe a business park; all balanced out to work with the residential areas already established near the interstate.

Marseilles is home to a couple of very large abandoned buildings, the Nabisco Building and the Washington School building. What would you like to see done with them?

The city does not have the resources to take on both situations alone. A brownfield grant could be pursued to help with one or both properties. But a team effort will be needed to correct these properties. The city, the land owner, and any other party willing to use and refurbish the building/land for another use. Nabisco Building and Washington School have lots of possibilities for these historic structures, but the city needs to coordinate and help; not take it over at a cost to taxpayers.

Marseilles has grown in area during the last few years thanks to annexation agreements with property owners. What is your vision for a larger Marseilles? What will you do to further nurture its growth?

We need to plan how we want to grow. Our comprehensive plan needs to be tweaked and then followed to how and where we want to grow, or use the land we already have. With a lot of work done by volunteers of the planning committee, and used by the council moving forward.