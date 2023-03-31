Police blotter: March 30, 2023

Alexandria L. Redcliff, 24, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while revoked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday at East Fifth Road at Rotary Park.
Streator police reported a theft at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Livingston Street (stolen credit card) and criminal damage to property at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Bridge Street (rear vehicle window damaged with a brick).
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.