The Times Area Roundup: Marquette baseball romps at Alleman

At Rock Island, the Marquette baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season Wednesday with a 10-0 win over Rock Island Alleman.
Aiden Thompson (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 K) got the win, with Ryan Peterson (2 IP, 2 K) and Krew Bond (1 IP, 3 K) finishing the one-hit shutout.
At the plate, Logan Nelson (2B, RBI) had three hits, Tommy Durdan (three RBIs), Keaton Davis (two RBIs), Bond (RBI) and Carson Zellers each contributed two hits, and Eric Price had a double for Marquette.
Ottawa 7, Rock Island 6: At King Field, the Pirates bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Hall and a 5-0 deficit to the Rocks to record a big win, jumping to 5-2 on the season.
Payton Knoll (RBI) clubbed three hits and Branden Aguirre (two RBIs) two, while Connor Price chipped in a pair of game-deciding RBIs for the Pirates, who posted a six-run fifth inning to pulled ahead.
Camden Loomis (four strikeouts, five walks) picked up the win despite the rough start, thanks to two innings of relief from Daniel Bruner (save, two strikeouts, two walks).
Sandwich 8, Richmond-Burton 2: At Sandwich, the Indians broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth inning to come away with the victory, their fifth in as many games.
Chance Lange picked up the mound win, striking out seven and walking four, and smacking three hits in his own cause. Tyler Lissman added two hits and an RBI and Nick Sullivan a single and a double for the Tribe.
St. Bede 4, Fieldcrest 2: At St. Bede, the Knights took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Tyler Serna, but the Bruins tied it and took the lead with a three-run third. Koltin Kearfott took the loss, despite a triple and a double from Jordan Heider.
Softball
Seneca 13, Serena 1, 5 inn.: At Seneca, Neely Hougas put an exclamation point on the Irish win with a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Seneca is now 3-1 on the season.
Hougas went 2 for 3 with four RBIs on the day. Alyssa Zellers (two runs, RBI), Audry McNabb (RBI), Camryn Stecken (three RBIs) and Tessa Krull ( two doubles) each collected two of Seneca’s 15 hits in support of winning pitcher Stecken (1-1). She allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Boys tennis
Streator 7, Limestone 2: At Bartonville, the Bulldogs opened the season with a victory on the road.
Winners for the Bulldogs were Ryan Beck at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-3), Brendan Christensen at No. 2 (4-6, 6-3, 10-6), Andrew Vogel at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3), Izak Gallick at No. 4 (1-6, 6-4, 10-7) and Quinn Baker at No. 5 (6-2, 6-1).
In doubles, it was Christensen/Vogel at No. 1 (6-1, 6-4) and Gallick/Baker at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2).