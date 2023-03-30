Secretary of State officer disciplined for St. Bede gun incident

The man spotted with a firearm Tuesday at a St. Bede Academy baseball game is an agent with the Illinois Secretary of State who was placed on desk duty, the agency confirmed Thursday.

As previously reported, Spring Valley and Peru police officers were dispatched to the St. Bede home game after a spectator saw someone in the stands with a firearm. Spring Valley police later confirmed the man with the gun was a police officer but declined to disclose his name or affliation.

Thursday, the Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement: “We are currently investigating this incident and take these charges very seriously, especially given that he is a law enforcement officer. As a result, we have collected his gun and badge and assigned him to desk duty while the investigation continues. Until the investigation is complete, we are unable to comment any further.”

What was the problem with an off-duty officer carrying a gun? Former police chiefs, speaking on background, said most law enforcement agencies require officers to display their arms only when in uniform or with a badge or insignia clearly visible.

Alternatively, an off-duty officer may carry a concealed firearm – but the weapon must then be fully concealed. A St. Bede official said the gun in this instance was “clearly visible.”

Violations of off-duty weapons policy, sources say, usually are considered serious infractions and subject to discipline.

The discovery of the weapon, and the ensuing police response, prompted St. Bede Academy to issue a notice to parents there was no threat to the school or to the spectators.

“I want to be clear that in no way was a gun brought into our school building,” Principal Nick McLaughlin wrote in the advisory.