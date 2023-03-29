The Times Area Roundup: Streator, Marquette baseball secure conference triumphs

At Lisle, the visiting Streator Bulldogs (2-1-1, 1-1 Illinois Central Eight) took control with a 10-run third inning to split the ICE series with a 14-3 victory over the host Lions on Tuesday.
Christian Benning doubled twice and provided two RBIs, Brady Grabowski was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Parker Phillis had two hits and two RBIs, and Noah Camp and Adam Williamson added two runs batted in each in support of winning pitcher Landon Muntz (5 IP, 2 ER, 3 K), who scattered four hits.
Marquette 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the visiting Crusaders (2-1, 1-0 Tri-County) won their league opener with Taylor Waldron (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K) and Logan Nelson (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) combining on a five-inning no-hitter.
Nelson provided two hits and three RBIs to lead the offense, with other standouts including Tommy Durdan (three hits, two RBIs), Krew Bond (double, triple, two RBIs) and Sam Mitre (two RBIs).
Seneca 13, WFC 4: At rural Streator, the host Warriors fell to the Fighting Irish in their Tri-County Conference opener, with Seneca leading 6-0 after two innings in support of pitchers Austin Aldridge (3 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K) and Calvin Maierhofer (3 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 7 K).
Maierhofer (three hits, two RBIs), Aidan Vilcek (two RBIs) and Casey Clennon (one RBI, three runs scored) led the Seneca attack. WFC saw Reed Frazier (3 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) suffer the pitching loss, with Carter Ewing, Mason Sterling and Tucker Hill each providing a hit and a run batted in.
Amboy 15, Newark 14: At Amboy, the Norsemen (1-4) led 11-2 at one point but lost a slugfest despite the batwork of Cole Reibel (5 for 5, RBI, Jackson Walker (two hits, two RBIs) and Landon Begovac (two RBIs, three runs).
Clay Friestad (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) was stuck with the loss in relief of starter Reibel (4 IP, 0 ER, 3 K).
Aurora Central Catholic 20, Somonauk 7: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats lost a slugfest to the Chargers.
Softball
Beecher 4, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the host Pirates (3-1) suffered their first defeat, managing only one hit – a Hailey Larsen single – against Beecher’s A Lorenzatti (7 IP, 0 R, 18 K).
McKenzie Oslanzi (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) took the pitching loss for Ottawa, which is scheduled back home Thursday (vs. Somonauk) and Friday (against Reed-Custer).
Sandwich 16, East Aurora 1; Sandwich 17, East Aurora 0: At Sandwich in a day doubleheader, the host Indians picked up the sweep with Alexis Sinetos (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Aubrey Cyr (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K) pitching the victories.
In the opener, Johanna Freemon (three RBIs), Lily Geltz (two hits, two RBIs), Alexis Sexton (two hits, two RBIs), Liannah Considine (two RBIs) and Hailey Hoffman (two RBIs) led the Indians’ offense. The second game saw Sandwich led by Cyr (single, double, triple, four RBIs), Allison Olson (three hits, four RBIs), Alexis Sexton (three hits, two RBIs), Jillian Ashley (two hits, two RBIs) and Peyton Dudzik (two RBIs).
Washington 11, Streator 1: At Washington, the visiting Bulldogs suffered the nonconference defeat.
Marquette 13, Dwight 3 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the visiting Crusaders (4-1, 1-0) won their Tri-County Conference opener convincingly, with Kaylee Killelea (two hits, three RBIs, three runs) and Taylor Cuchra (three hits, three RBIs) both homering in support of winning pitcher Killelea (5 IP, 1 ER, 10 K).
Lindsey Kaufmann (two hits, three RBIs) and Makayla Backos (three hits, two RBIs) also paced the Marquette attack.
Newark 16, Amboy 0 (4 inn.): At Amboy, the visiting Norsemen (3-0) used a 12-run fourth to put away the Clippers and finish the one-hit shutout for Taylor Kruser (4 IP, 0 R, 10 K), who helped her own cause with three hits and four RBIs.
Kate Bromeland (three hits), Dorothy Wood (two hits) and Bre Dixon drove home two runs apiece in the win.
Girls soccer
Streator 2, Rochelle 1: At the Streator Family YMCA, the host Bulldogs improved to 4-0 with the win over their old NCIC rivals.
Girls track and field
Sandwich runner-up at L-P: At the La Salle-Peru Relays, Sandwich placed second with 38 points between winner Harlem (58) and the host Cavaliers (34).
Winners for Sandwich included the 4x400 relay team of Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski, Joanna Rivera and Sundara Weber (4:36.9), the distance medley team of Urbanski, Weber, Ribera and Lissman (13:30.9), Claire Allen in the shot put (11.24 meters) and discus (38.06), Ashley Hintz in the high jump (1.37) and Jodi Pahle in the long jump (4.42).
JV boys tennis
Ottawa 4, Morris 1: At Ottawa, winners for the hosts included: singles – Collin Oleszewski; and doubles – Evan Krafft and Ethan Farr, Landon Sawin and Caden Walter, and Tucker Ditchfield and Kaden Araujo.