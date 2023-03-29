Streator Leading Ladies to draw winning ticket for quilt April 1

The Streator Leading Ladies conducted a monthly meeting March 16 at Chipper’s Grill.

Jessica Stayton was welcomed as a guest. President Dodi Callister conducted the business meeting.

Thank you notes were read from Sheila Fornero, Kathy McFarland, Gigi Lansford and Liberty Village. A letter also was received from the Illinois Brain Injury Clubhouse.

A report was made on the quilt raffle with proceeds to go to the Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award. The drawing for the quilt will be April 1. The quilt will be on display through Friday, March 31, at Streator National Bank, 409 E. Bridge St. Raffle tickets will be available at these locations as well as the front desk at Ace Hardware, 404-408 E. Main St., from members of Streator Leading Ladies. For further information 815-673-1389 or 815-257-1389.

Plans are being made for upcoming events, a spring dance for the clients of Streator Unlimited; recognizing the nursing home residents and also remembering the soldiers with a care package.

Following the meeting, members addressed thank you notes to those who displayed the quilt in their business and sold tickets, and also to individuals who made a separate donation.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St.