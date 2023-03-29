Local hotels, restaurants and creative arts businesses eligible for $175 million in Back 2 Business grants

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting webinars at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, and 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, for businesses interested in applying for $175 million in Back 2 Business grant funding.

The funding is split between restaurants and the creative arts eligible for $50 million total, and hotels eligible for $75 million total. Awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000 for restaurants, $5 to $250,000 for the creative arts and up to $1,500 per room for hotels.

According to an frequently asked questions shared by the IDCEO, the grant is intended for independent live venue operators, performance or presenting arts organizations, arts education organizations, museums or cultural heritage organizations that have experienced business interruptions or adverse conditions because of COVID-19 or been in operation in Illinois since prior to March 12, 2020, and remain in operation.

The window to apply for a grant opens April 5 and closes at 11:59 p.m. May 10.

The funding for this grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated to the State CURE Fund.

Pamela Beckett from the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation said businesses that have received prior COVID-19 aid are also eligible for funding from this grant.

To learn more, go to https://dceo.illinois.gov/smallbizassistance/b2b.html.