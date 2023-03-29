Laborers Local 393 sponsors hunter safety training program

The Laborers Local Union 393 in Marseilles hosted and sponsored a hunter’s safety and education program Saturday and Sunday, making it 29 years that the union has been hosting these courses.

The course helped 48 students graduate from the 10-hour course, which is required by the Illinois Department of Conservation in order to purchase a hunting license. The goal of these classes is to make each student into safe, responsible, conservation-minded hunters.

Also covered in the two-day classes are firearms identification, ammunition, woodsmanship, habitat management, tree stand safety along with waterfowl, turkey, upland game and deer hunting with archery and muzzleloader.

Participants traveled to Marseilles from Morris, Mazon, Bloomington, Earlville, Seneca, Serena, Lake Villa, Ottawa, Lockport, Yorkville, Somonauk, Newark and La Salle.

The union also provided food and drinks with contributions coming from La Salle County Pheasants Forever Chapter 177 from Ottawa.