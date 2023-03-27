Police blotter: March 27, 2023

Marius L. Gooch, 30, of Joliet, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 1:24 a.m. Monday on Route 351 at Civic Road.
Timothy M. Whalen, 53, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle police with criminal trespass to state-supported property at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 901 Grant.
A 14-year-old La Salle boy was charged with resisting a peace officer, obstructing identification and curfew at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at Fifth and Hennepin streets.
Gena Gerard, 50, of Princeton was charged by Oglesby police with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude plus traffic charges at 8:14 p.m. Sunday at Marquette Avenue and Walnut Street in Oglesby. Gerard was charged after what Oglesby police termed a “low-speed pursuit” that resulted in a collision, though there were no injuries and no visible damage to the police cruiser.
Kenneth E. Verly, 55, of Marseilles, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) Saturday in the 400 block of East Norris Drive.
Roger E. Farley, 62, of rural Earlville, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Saturday in the 100 block of Kain Street.
Cuong M. Nguyen, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Saturday at Columbus Street and Alexis Avenue.
Pietro J. Alfano, 38, of Burlington, Iowa was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Saturday in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue.
Aaron F. Hamrick, 43, of Mendota, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving while revoked Saturday in the 1400 block of Columbus Street.
Rene Astudillo Garces, 26, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Sunday in his residence.
Tyler L. Schanzenbaker, 23, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Saturday at West Madison and Columbus streets.
Ashley E. Wollschlaeger, 35, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt) Sunday in the 400 block of West Glover Street.
