Local Sports Digest: Dolphins compete at state; Streator plan to honor 1983 state softball champs

Dolphins finish 12th at state
The Ottawa YMCA Dolphins swam to a 12th-place finish at the 2023 Illinois YMCA State Championships held at Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind, with 36 Dolphins competing.
Ottawa’s top-10 relay finishes included teams in: the boys 8U 100 medley (Tucker Citta, Adam Hodgson, Ryland Heaver, Bennett Andree, eighth place), the boys 8U 100 freestyle (Citta, Clayton Budnick, Caden Brown, Heaver, eighth place), the girls 10U 200 freestyle (Breckyn Jobst, Daniela Melendez, Maya Burke, Cici Burke, eighth place), the girls 12U 200 medley (Dawsynn Kettman, Elizabeth Hansen, Addisyn Budnick, Cathlynn Collet, seventh place), the girls 12U 200 freestyle (Budnick, Hansen, Collet, Kettman, fifth place), the boys 12U 200 freestyle (Kaiden Lemke, Ben Kuiper, Brennen Heaver, Cole Bressendorf, ninth place), the girls 14U 200 medley (Lily Miller, Annabelle Threadgill, Quinn Wilkinson, Finley Jobst, sixth) and the girls 14U 200 freestyle (Jobst, Miller, Anna Weitl, Wilkinson, sixth place).
The Dolphins’ individual swims in the top 10 included: Budnick (a seventh and a tenth), Ethan Farabaugh (a sixth and two tenths), Heaver (a ninth), Jobst (a ninth), Dawsynn Kettman (a seventh and two tenths), Jonathan Neu (a fifth, a sixth and a ninth) and Wilkinson (a fifth and an eighth).
Streator High to honor 1983 state champs
Streator High School is organizing an anniversary celebration of the 1983 IHSA state championship softball team, which captured La Salle County’s first and Streator High School’s only team high school sports title in June of 1983.
The team will be honored prior to the 2023 team’s home doubleheader Saturday, May 13, versus Normal Community. The games are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with the celebration of the 1983 team scheduled for 9:45 a.m.