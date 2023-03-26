The Times Area Roundup: Streator, Sandwich athletes shine at Top Times

There were several outstanding performances by Streator and Sandwich athletes at the Class 2A Illinois Top Times Championships held at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in Bloomington on Saturday.
For the Sandwich girls, freshman Sunny Weber posted a time of 10:50.11 in the 3,200-meter run to place first, while also finishing second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:04.67.
Also for the Indians, senior Claire Allen placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 11.84 meters.
The Bulldogs saw senior Kody Danko post the best finish of the day with his 1:58.37 in the 800, earning him fourth place. Also, senior Aneefy Ford claimed eighth place in the 60-meter dash in 7.13 seconds in the finals.
For the Streator girls, senior Abby Pierce turned in a 9.98 time in the 60-meter hurdles, netting her 14th place.
Serena softball goes 3-0 in Jacksonville
The Serena Huskers went 3-0 at the tournament in downstate Jacksonville, capping the weekend with a 10-4 victory over Seymour.
Abbi Jahp went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in in the win. RayElle Brennan added two hits and an RBI, Lanee Cole and Mikayla McNally two hits each and Maddie Glade an RBI double. Glade also got the pitching win, striking out 13 without a walk.
The Huskers also defeated Genoa-Kingston 6-3 behind Jenna Setchell, who struck out eight and walked two in the circle and slammed two hits, driving in two runs. Brennan had two RBIs and Paisley Twait a hit and RBI for Serena.