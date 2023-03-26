Ottawa apartment fire cause was electrical

There were no injuries following a fire found in a downstairs bedroom of a multi-unit apartment building on the 400 block of Windsor Drive in Ottawa.

Ottawa firefighters were called at 3:22 a.m. Sunday to the report of smoke in a bedroom. The fire was declared under control at 3:41 a.m. as firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul and investigation activities, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

Ottawa Fire Department investigators determined the origin of the fire to be in a bedroom and cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.