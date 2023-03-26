March 26, 2023
Ottawa apartment fire cause was electrical

Fire investigators say fire originated from bedroom

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa police and fire station

There were no injuries following a fire found in a downstairs bedroom of a multi-unit apartment building on the 400 block of Windsor Drive in Ottawa.

Ottawa firefighters were called at 3:22 a.m. Sunday to the report of smoke in a bedroom. The fire was declared under control at 3:41 a.m. as firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul and investigation activities, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

Ottawa Fire Department investigators determined the origin of the fire to be in a bedroom and cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.