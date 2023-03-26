Learn to make yarn rabbits at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a crafter hours Monday, March 27, for adults to make yarn rabbits.

Adult participants will make a miniature rabbit to decorate for spring using yarn and felt during the session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, 1010 Canal St.

Registration is required, as spots are limited because of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

The following events also are scheduled the week of March 27 at Reddick Library. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27: Crafter hours, yarn rabbit, adults.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 28: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The library will discuss the first half of “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” (chapters one to 15). New members are always welcome to attend. Share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a themed treat. Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for kids 9 months to 36 months old.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grades. Play video games while taking a break from homework. The library offers Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.