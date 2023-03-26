Fish for mermaids at Streator library

Mermaids are the theme of the week beginning Monday at the Streator Public Library.

The library will host a mermaid-themed scavenger hunt to celebrate National Mermaid Day, which is Wednesday, March 29.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, March 27, through Saturday, April 1, at the library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27: After-school arts and crafts. Make cool crafts to take home to show off.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28: Lego Club. The week’s challenge is to build a car.

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31: Painting Academy. Let the paint flow! The library invites patrons for a night full of colors. To participate, register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1: Movie matinee, “Finding Nemo.” Family movie time at the library is free.