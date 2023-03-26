3 Streator FFA members place 1st in state, 4 finish 2nd

Members of the Streator FFA rode into town in style Saturday led by a fire truck escort.

Out of the 54 areas, three Streator FFA members placed first in their area and four Streator FFA members placed second.

The Streator FFA bus is led by a Streator fire truck in an escort around downtown after three FFA members finished first and four FFA members finished second in state competition Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Derek Barichello)

In the Illinois FFA there are 54 competitive SAE and SOE areas in which students can compete with their record books. The process starts at the section level where members complete their record books and interview about their project to be named section winner. Following that, they can advance to district and state for the opportunity to be named the state winner.

State winners for Streator were Brandon Talty, Diversified Crop Production; Brayden Matsko, Food Service; Lily Gardner, Information and Technology.

Second place finishers were Macie Marconi, Small Animal Production; Jaron Black, Grand Production; Alie Bauer, Health and Technology; and Kaylee Lewis, Business and Finance.

The FFA bus was met by a Streator fire truck on the city’s west edge for an escort through downtown and to the high school.