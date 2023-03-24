The Times Area Roundup: Huge day at the plate by Makayla Backos leads Marquette to a big win

At the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, Marquette Academy sophomore Makayla Backos put together quite a game at the plate in her team’s 18-3 five-inning triumph over Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday afternoon.
Backos recorded four of the Crusaders’ 15 hits, including two double and two triples, while driving in five runs. Kaylee Killelea had a single, two doubles, and four RBIs, while Taylor Cuchra added two hits, including a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. Maisie Lyons, Avery Durdan (three runs scored) and Eva McCallum (two walks) each posted a single and RBI.
Killelea (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win in the circle with help in relief from Lindsey Kaufmann (2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K).
Marquette (1-1) is scheduled to travel to play Prairie Central in Fairbury on Friday.
Sandwich 7, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 3: At Somonauk, the Indians scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh in topping the host Bobcats.
Sandwich was led at the plate by Alexis Sexton (four hits, RBI) and Allison Olson (single, double, three RBIs), while Breanna Sexton, Aubrey Cyr and Alexis Sinetos each recorded two hits. Peyton Dudzik (7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 12 K) earned the complete-game pitching victory.
Bre VerCautren singled and doubled for Somonauk with Kadyn Haage posting the other hit for the hosts. VerCautren went the distance in the circle, allowing 12 hits and four earned runs, while walking two and striking out 18.
BASEBALL
Sandwich 4, Somonauk 2: At Somonauk, the Indians pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth to pick up the win over the Bobcats.
Chance Lange (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K) earned the win in relief of Quinn Rome (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 K) for Sandwich (2-0). Doug Taxis doubled in a pair of runs, while Lange and Taylor Adams posted RBIs.
Somonauk’s Broc Slais pitched well in a complete-game effort in the loss, scattering six hits, with four earned runs, two walks and 14 strikeouts. Justin Lee went 3 for 3 at the plate, with Slais (double, two RBIs) and Carson Bahrey collecting a pair of hits each for the Bobcats (0-2).