Reading Fire Protection District shares more information about ambulance referendum

Reading Fire Protection District board members said during an informational meeting Thursday they explored all options to provide 911 ambulance service before asking for a referendum and entering into an agreement with neighboring Streator.

Now a referendum passing is critical to continuing that agreement.

The district is asking for what amounts to about an additional $100 of taxes on a $100,000 property, $200 for a $200,000 property and $250 for a $250,000 property in the first year the tax goes into effect.

“If you’re asking me if I’m going to vote for the referendum, I’m going to. Because I want ambulance service.” — Darrell Porter, assistant fire chief Reading Fire Department

An estimated $200,000 will be generated from the taxes per year and will be earmarked directly to pay for 911 ambulance service – and can’t be spent for any other purpose. Under the three-year agreement with Streator, the fire protection district will pay $450 per call, which would have amounted to roughly $142,200 using 2022 call volumes.

Reading Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Porter told about 30 people in attendance Thursday during the informational meeting at First Assembly God the fire protection district looked at whether Advanced Medical Transport could provide an ambulance, if other neighboring towns would be viable, or if the district could start its own service, and they concluded the agreement with Streator was the best option for not only the price, but also the level of emergency services.

Streator has been servicing the Reading Fire Protection District since the city started its own 911 ambulance service in October. A referendum needs to pass, however, if that service is going to continue.

In 2021, the Reading Fire Protection District received $76,000 total from taxes levied, meaning it needed to more than double its tax revenue to pay Streator for its costs of the service. An agreement was worked out in order to give Reading time to generate funding. The deal charged Reading’s district $25,000 to cover all EMS costs through April. If the referendum passes, the district will pay another $25,000 through Dec. 31. Then, in 2024, Streator will begin charging Reading’s district $450 per call for a minimum of three years.

If the referendum doesn’t pass, Streator can opt out of providing 911 ambulance service to Reading altogether after April 30.

In the event the referendum doesn’t pass, Reading firefighters still will respond to medical calls for assistance, but they can’t transport any patients to a hospital. Neighboring ambulance services will respond when they can, in that event, but those departments are 10 miles away to the north, 17 miles away to the west and 22 miles away to the east, as opposed to Streator’s, which is 2 to 3 miles away from most of the district, said Fire Chief Tom Metzke.

Last year, Streator opted to start its own 911 ambulance service rather than pay a subsidized payment to the private provider Advanced Medical Transport. Prior to then, AMT was not subsidized with taxpayer funds. While AMT primarily served Streator’s city limits, it also provided 911 ambulance service to the Reading Fire Protection District, among other neighboring districts, including Long Point, Allen Township and Cornell.

Cornell agreed to utilize Pontiac’s 911 ambulance service, and Allen Township worked out an agreement with Streator that splits services with Dwight’s 911 ambulance service, depending on the situation.

In the past three years, AMT responded to 262 emergency medical service calls in 2020, 311 in 2021 and 316 in 2022. At a March 7 meeting, Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird said Streator’s ambulance service had responded to 133 calls in the Reading district since its startup, compared to 807 calls in Streator, 20 calls in Allen Township (Ransom), nine calls in Long Point and four calls in Kangley.

If the referendum is accepted, Reading district taxpayers will pay the special tax across four years. Reading fire officials estimate taxpayers will pay an added $6 on a $100,000 property, $12 on a $200,000 property and $15 on a $250,000 property in the second year of the tax; an added $6.36 on a $100,000 property, $12.72 on a $200,000 property and $15.90 on a $250,000 property in the third year of the tax; and an added $6.74 on a $100,000 property, $13.48 on a $200,000 property and $16.85 on a $250,000 property in the fourth year.

Residents asked what will be done if too large of a surplus of tax revenue grows. Metzke said the fire protection district will look at buying some equipment to help with EMS responses, but he also noted the district can lower the tax rate. The district can’t increase it without another referendum, he added.

Residents also asked several questions about how nearby ambulance services operate on donations. Porter said there was uncertainty if the fire protection district could feasibly generate enough money to go that route, including the legality of it. The service in question is a non-profit entity, while the fire protection district is a government body.

Qualifying senior citizens were encouraged by Metzke to apply for Homestead exemptions with their county to give them some relief from the tax increase.

Some mail-in ballots did not have the referendum question on them. Residents were urged Thursday to contact their county clerk if that’s the case, because every resident within the fire protection district, which includes portions of Livingston and La Salle counties, should have the right to vote on it.

The election is April 4. Go to https://www.facebook.com/ReadingFireDept for more information on the referendum.