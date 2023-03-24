Ottawa begins rain barrel sale

The Ottawa is Blooming Committee announced its eighth annual rain barrel sale in partnership with The Conservation Foundation and Upcycle Products.

Rain barrels can be ordered online and all online orders must be completed by Wednesday, May 18.

Go to https://upcycle-products.com/il-programs/ot/ to order.

Mail-in order forms also are available online and are due to Upcycle Products by Monday, May 15.

A composter also is available for residents interested in composting yard waste.

Rain barrels are containers that capture rainwater for later use in your garden, house plants or to wash the car. Rain barrels effectively reduce the amount of rainwater that reaches the city’s sewer system and can help prevent the occurrence of drainage backups. Citywide use can help reduce flooding, as every gallon captured matters. The barrels also reduce pollution by capturing water that would otherwise mix with pesticides and automobile fluids that eventually flow to the river.

There will be a pickup day event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Gardens Gate, 611 Dayton Road. Rain barrels will not be sold at this event. They must be preordered.

The City of Ottawa Rain Barrel Program is consistent with city’s Combined Sewer Separation Long-term Control Plan, the Ottawa Flood Commission’s Campaign for Public Information, and the Ottawa is Blooming Committee’s environmental initiatives.

The Ottawa is Blooming Committee is tasked with helping Ottawa blossom through gardening, recognition of historic preservation efforts, celebrating Ottawa’s culture, promoting the arts and implementation of environmental stewardship and projects.