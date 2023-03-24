Marseilles man arrested following sex offender compliance checks

A Marseilles man was arrested after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. State Marshals Service conducted sex offender and violent offender compliance checks.

Randy D. Barile, 59, was arrested on a charge of failure to register new address as a sex offender. Barile was taken to the La Salle County Jail.

In total, the sheriff’s office said 78 compliance checks were conducted throughout La Salle County. Three offenders were found to be out of compliance, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued for an individual while another, Barile, was arrested on scene. Multiple registration compliance checks still are being investigated by sheriff’s office investigators.