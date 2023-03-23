The Times Area Roundup: Maura Condon’s late RBI hit helps lift Ottawa softball over Minooka

At King Field in Ottawa, Maura Condon’s run-scoring, two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning helped lift the Ottawa to a 3-2 victory over Minooka on Wednesday afternoon.
Condon’s clutch hit came after Marlie Orlandi had singled with one out but was thrown out at the plate on a triple by Aubrey Sullivan.
Ottawa (3-0) trailed 2-0 going to the bottom of the third, but tied the game as Ryleigh Stehl poked a leadoff double and scored on a single by McKenzie Oslanzi, before courtesy runner Addie Miller moved to second on an infield base hit by Grace Carroll and later scored on a single to right by Peyton Bryson.
Oslanzi (4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 K) earned the pitching win in relief of starter Condon (2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
Serena 17, Aurora Christian 0 (3 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers scored 14 times in the first inning on the way to evening their record to 1-1 on the season.
Paisley Twait (three runs, double, three RBIs) led the way at the plate for Serena with three hits. Jenna Setchell (three runs, two doubles, three RBIs), Lanee Cole (double, two RBIs), Makayla McNally (two stolen bases, RBI) and Maddie Glade (double, three RBIs) all recorded two hits each. Cali Edwards added a two-run triple and Nikki Walsh an RBI for the hosts.
Glade (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned the win in the circle, while Setchell (1 IP, 1 BB, 3 K) closed the game out.
BASEBALL
Aurora Christian 11, Serena 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers were blanked by the Eagles to fall to 0-2 on the season.
Serena recorded just one hit in the game, a second inning single by Camden Figgins. Starting and losing pitcher Beau Raikes (2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K), Tanner Faivre (1 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K), Braxton Hart (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) and Hunter Staton (1 IP, 2 K) all took the hill for the hosts.