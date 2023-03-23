Streator man’s felony charges remain dismissed

Was Streator drug suspect James Forbes past his right to speedy trial within 120 days? That will be up to an appeals court to decide.
Forbes, 28, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a motion to reconsider, filed by the state. Prosecutors think Chief H. Chris Ryan Jr. was wrong in throwing out Forbes’ three felony charges asked to have the counts reinstated.
But the judge stood firm Thursday and Forbes is, barring a reversal by an appeals court, spared a potential 15-year sentence. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro confirmed he will appeal.
At issue was Forbes’ constitutional right to speedy trial. Forbes’ lawyer, Chicago attorney Charles Snowden, had accused prosecutors of failing to meet the 120-day deadline.
Thursday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams argued it was Snowden who caused the delay. Snowden had phoned the prosecutor’s office a few days before Christmas and asked to move the case, citing bad weather.
“If it’s the state, it’s the court, it’s God, (then) it’s on us,” Adams said. “But if it’s Mr. Snowden or Mr. Forbes, it’s on them.
“Everybody here was here but Mr. Snowden. That delay is attributable to Mr. Snowden. Period.”
But the judge was unpersuaded – or, more accurately, unmoved by the case law prosecutors presented in support of their argument – and didn’t think there was an apples-to-apples precedent to justify sending Forbes back to a jury.
Ryan further noted he was “not quite sure” when the clock restarted and acknowledged the possibility the 3rd District Appellate Court might second guess his decision to throw out Forbes’ charges.
“If I’m wrong, I’m wrong,” Ryan said.
Forbes was charged July 20 after drug agents raided his residence and seized crack cocaine, fentanyl-laced heroin, a pistol and about $3,000 cash. He was on trial when, on March 1, Snowden moved for dismissal over the clock violation. Ryan agreed.
Despite the dismissal – and Ryan ruling Thursday the dismissal stands – Forbes has other charges pending. He still faces a La Salle County charge of violating his probation from a 2017 drug conviction, set for trial May 1, and he has a pending case in Livingston County.