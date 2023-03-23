5 to Watch: The Times girls track and field

Claire Allen, Sandwich
The best thrower in The Times area, Allen has hopefully put behind her the injuries that cost her a good portion of her senior basketball season. If so, the Indians standout is virtually a lock to at least repeat her second place in the 2A shots put and her sixth place in the discus.
Anna Bruno, Seneca
The latest is a long line of successful Brunos in Seneca track, this one has shaken off last spring’s hamstring problems and is ready to go. The Fighting Irish sprint ace, who won a 1A state title as part of the 4x400 relay, is expected back to that event, the 200 and the 4x200 relay.
Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest
The epitome of a versatile and successful high school scholar/athlete, Megow is this spring expanding her hurdles/relays horizons to include the shot put and has already thrown 34-0 ¾, a distance that would have earned her a berth in Charleston the last outdoor season.
Abby Pierce, Streator
Pierce, who placed third in the 60-meter dash at the indoor Cogdal Indoor Invite, also has a 400 time that’s just a fraction off last year’s outdoor state qualifying times. Look for her to be a Times area force in all the sprints and the hurdles, as well.
Kiara Wesseh, Newark
Wesseh is back for more, after a sophomore season that would make even the best athlete blush. The Norsemen star was second in the high jump and the 4 x 200 relay, third in the 100 dash and sixth in the 100 hurdles, scoring 31 points for the 1A runners-up at state. She’s Charleston-bound again.