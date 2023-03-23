March 23, 2023
5 to Watch: The Times girls track and field

Here are 5 girls to watch on The Times track and field scene this spring

By Charlie Ellerbrock
From left, Newark's Megan Williams, Amboy's Elly Jones, Newark's Kiara Wesseh, and Streator's Abby Pierce race in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the 2022 Rollie Morris Invite at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Claire Allen, Sandwich

The best thrower in The Times area, Allen has hopefully put behind her the injuries that cost her a good portion of her senior basketball season. If so, the Indians standout is virtually a lock to at least repeat her second place in the 2A shots put and her sixth place in the discus.

Anna Bruno, Seneca

The latest is a long line of successful Brunos in Seneca track, this one has shaken off last spring’s hamstring problems and is ready to go. The Fighting Irish sprint ace, who won a 1A state title as part of the 4x400 relay, is expected back to that event, the 200 and the 4x200 relay.

Anna Bruno (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest

The epitome of a versatile and successful high school scholar/athlete, Megow is this spring expanding her hurdles/relays horizons to include the shot put and has already thrown 34-0 ¾, a distance that would have earned her a berth in Charleston the last outdoor season.

Abby Pierce, Streator

Pierce, who placed third in the 60-meter dash at the indoor Cogdal Indoor Invite, also has a 400 time that’s just a fraction off last year’s outdoor state qualifying times. Look for her to be a Times area force in all the sprints and the hurdles, as well.

Abby Pierce (Scott Anderson)

Kiara Wesseh, Newark

Wesseh is back for more, after a sophomore season that would make even the best athlete blush. The Norsemen star was second in the high jump and the 4 x 200 relay, third in the 100 dash and sixth in the 100 hurdles, scoring 31 points for the 1A runners-up at state. She’s Charleston-bound again.

