Police blotter: March 22, 2023

Chloe N. Poundstone, 19, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol Tuesday at Madison and Sanger streets.
Tran V. Dinh, 44, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Tuesday at Columbus Street and Etna Road.
Trinity D. Garbutt, 33, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and expired registration Tuesday at U.S. 6 and Titanium Drive.
Cuong M. Nguyen, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and no front registration place Tuesday at Interstate 80 and Route 23.
A 16-year-old boy was picked up by Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for contempt and residential burglary at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Park Street. The youth was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.