The Times Area Roundup: Newark softball slips past Marquette 8-6

At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Newark softball team scored three runs in the third and four more in the fourth in defeating Marquette 8-6 on Monday afternoon.
The Norsemen (2-0) were led by two singles, a double and an RBI from Kaitlyn Schofield. Ryan Williams smacked a home run and drove in three, Danica Peshia had a hit and two driven in, while Kate Bromeland and Stephanie Snyder also recorded RBIs. Schofield (3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) picked up the win in the circle in relief of starter Kodi Rizzo (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).
The Crusaders (0-1) were paced by a pair of solo homers from Lindsey Kaufmann. Avery Durdan and Eva McCallum (two RBIs) each posted a pair of hits, while Taylor Cuchra added a run-scoring double. Marquette starter Kaylee Killelea (4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) took the loss, with Kaufmann (3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB) pitching in relief.
Coal City 12, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, the visiting Coalers scored nine runs in the first two innings, while the Indians (0-1) tallied twice in both the sixth and seventh.
Breanna Sexton had three singles and an RBI, while Allison Olson added a single, triple and three RBIs to lead the hosts. Alexis Sexton added two hits and scored twice. Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 14 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) took the loss in the circle.
Dwight 13, Fieldcrest 3 (6 inn.): At Minonk, the Trojans scored at least one run in each inning to earn the victory over the Knights.
Fieldcrest (0-1) scored all three of its runs in the fourth. Pru Mangan (RBI) had two hits for the Knights while Ashlyn May, Allie Wiesenhofer, Kaylin Rients and Falyn Ehrnthaller (two RBIs) each had a single. Starting pitcher Morgan Gerdes (loss, 3 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) and Keara Barisch (3 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) combined efforts in the circle.
BASEBALL
Dwight 5, Fieldcrest 1: At Minonk, the Knights (0-1) scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Trojans pushed across four unearned runs in the top of the seventh to take the win.
Fieldcrest starter Tyler Serna went five innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out 12. Layten Gerdes (2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) took the tough-luck loss. The Knights had just two hits in the game, singles each from Jordan Heider (run scored, two stolen bases) and Zach Johnson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Streator 2, Mendota 1: At Mendota, the Bulldogs opened their season with a triumph over the host Trojans.
ZuZu Gonzalez had a goal and an assist, and Ady Lopez also found the back of the net for Streator (1-0). Joey Puetz and Annabelle Dean each added an assist, while Monsy Gonzalez made five saves in net for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Seneca competes at Last Chance: Seneca junior Teagan Johnson took the top spot in the pole vault (3.66 meters), while also placing sixth in the long jump (4.98) and eighth in the triple jump (10.15) at the 33-team Clinton Last Chance indoor meet held at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.
Johnson also teamed with Lila Coleman, Caitlyn O’Boyle and Aubrie Jackson to finish eighth in the 4x200 relay in 1 minute, 53.01 seconds. O’Boyle also claimed third place in the 60-meter dash (8.12 seconds) and eighth in the triple jump (9.72).
The Fighting Irish had top-15 marks from Faith Baker (9th, shot put, 9.31 meters), Lainie Olson (10th, high jump, 1.42), Gabi Maxwell (11th, shot put, 9.23) and Natalie Misener (12th, 1600, 5:49.59).