Police blotter: March 21, 2023

Zachariah J. Ward, 21, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with disorderly conduct at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Ninth Avenue.
Nicholas R. Henderson, 35, of Arlington, was charged by Mendota police with criminal damage to property at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Second Avenue.
Streator police reported three incidents of criminal damage to property Monday in the 1100 block of Lowden Road (damaged vehicle window), in the 600 block of North Everett Street (damage to four tires of a vehicle) and in the 900 block of East 12th Street (vehicle damaged).
