Ottawa history lecture series continues with ‘The Four Lives of the Reddick Mansion’

Eliza Reddick, the wife of Ottawa businessman, state senator, and philanthropist William Reddick will join Reddick Mansion Association president Lorraine McCallister to present the third lecture of the Ottawa History Lecture Series entitled The Four Lives of the Reddick Mansion.

There will be two sessions conducted on Sunday, March 26, and Sunday, April 2. Both lectures will begin at 2 p.m. at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St. in Ottawa. Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members.

Eliza Reddick, the wife of Ottawa businessman and philanthropist William Reddick, portrayed by an actor, will be joining current Reddick Mansion Association president Lorraine McCallister in relating the history of her home, now called the Jewel of Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lorraine McAllister)

Since seating is limited, reservations must be made by visiting the museum in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 815-431-9353 for information.

Reddick, portrayed by an actor, will cover the years 1858-1975 while McCallister will cover 1975 to the present day. A video also will be shown detailing the mansion’s recent $1.4 million exterior restoration.

All proceeds of the lecture series go to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum’s efforts to raise funds for a building addition.

The fourth lecture will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the museum. Dan Schott, board member of the museum and general of the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table, will present the life of Civil War Union General W.H.L. Wallace, who made Ottawa his home.