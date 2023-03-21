OSF specialist to host diabetes program

OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine is offering free one-hour diabetic programs hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist, beginning at noon Tuesday, March 28, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Lauterjung will present how to prevent long and short-term complications of diabetes. Anyone can attend in person or participate virtually.

The program is open to all patients and community members. Participants can gather in meeting room 1 at OSF St. Elizabeth, 1100 E. Norris Dr., or meet virtually via Microsoft Teams. Teams is an online meeting platform accessible from a smartphone, tablet or computer. Advance registration is required since space is limited. An invitation and directions will be emailed to each participant. Register on the OSF St. Elizabeth website under classes and events or at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/calendar/event/6406/

For more information about this event, contact Lauterjung on weekdays at 815-431-3263