Murder suspect’s lawyer could face 90-day suspension

Bradley French, the suspect in the 2015 bow-and-killing, needs yet another trial date, this time because his attorney could have her law license suspended.
Peoria attorney Maureen Williams had appealed a recommended 90-day suspension, but the appeal was denied, the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission announced Tuesday. If the Illinois Supreme Court approves the suspension, then Williams cannot practice law until July.
Williams did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
We were ready to proceed to trial then.— Joe Navarro, La Salle County state's attorney
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Williams will have to seek a motion to continue French’s July 6 pre-trial hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court – French is asking a judge to throw out his statement to police – and possibly his July 10 jury trial, as well.
“Had she not filed the motion to suppress last time,” Navarro said, “we were ready to proceed to trial then.”
French, 29, of Varna was convicted of killing Joshua Scaman of Ottawa with a razor-tipped hunting arrow fired in a remote parking lot at IVCC. An appeals court overturned his conviction. French’s do-over trial has been continued several times already.
According to ARDC records, Williams was ticketed for a moving violation in Woodford County and then ordered to perform community service. She falsely claimed to have completed the service hours, the ARDC said.
“(Williams) cooperated in this proceeding, expressed remorse, and presented substantial evidence of good character,” reads one of the ARDC filings. “The Hearing Panel concluded that her misconduct was an aberration in an otherwise unblemished career. In consideration of the limited nature of the misconduct, the significant mitigation, and the applicable case law, the Hearing Panel recommended (she) be suspended for 90 days.”
French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond. He faces 20-60 years if convicted of murdering Scaman.