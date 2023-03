La Salle County YANA will host Tom DeVore, 2022 Republican Illinois attorney general candidate, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The Illinois assault weapons ban and DeVore’s lawsuits against it will be discussed. All are welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.