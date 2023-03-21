La Salle County marriage licenses: February 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.
Aaron Joseph Peck of Aurora and JoAnna Nicole Newcomer of Ottawa
Danny Ray Ostby Jr. of Ottawa and Heather Nicole Newton of Grand Ridge
Mark Andrew Jakcsy of Chicago and Kiersten Elizabeth Halm of Mokena
Sebastian Ray Love of Peru and Gina Marie Smith of Peru
Gregory Steve Longoria of Plano and Claudia Gonzalez-Cuevas of Plano
Albert Joseph Fink Jr. of Streator and Heather Michelle Missel of Streator
Robin Joseph Vock of Davis and Kimberly Sue Blanchard of Rockford
Andrew John Snow of Wenona and Emily Kay Dikeman of Wenona
Mahmoud Mohammad Ashour of Mendota and Macy Carmen Arredondo of Mendota
Christine Marie Huber of Sheridan and Heidi Madison Layton of Euharlee, Ga.
Joshua John Musall II of Macy, Ind. and Jade Alexis Jimenez of Ottawa
Dustin John Angelico of Streator and Brittany Ann Tidaback of Amboy
Jeffrey Alan Hall of Toluca and Jordan Myrna Nettleton of Toluca
Michael Robert Czaja of Coal City and Jenessa Susan Seidler of Coal City
Todd Kenneth Pearson of Tonica and Nina Marie Wenzel of Tonica
Jesus Manuel Rubio of Streator and Brenda Karen Martinez of Streator
David Wayne Ford Jr. of Ottawa and Clarissa Maria Anduray Marquez of Ottawa
Chad Albert Bolatto of Marseilles and Christina Marie Lambert of Marseilles