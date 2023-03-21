March 21, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: February 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.

Aaron Joseph Peck of Aurora and JoAnna Nicole Newcomer of Ottawa

Danny Ray Ostby Jr. of Ottawa and Heather Nicole Newton of Grand Ridge

Mark Andrew Jakcsy of Chicago and Kiersten Elizabeth Halm of Mokena

Sebastian Ray Love of Peru and Gina Marie Smith of Peru

Gregory Steve Longoria of Plano and Claudia Gonzalez-Cuevas of Plano

Albert Joseph Fink Jr. of Streator and Heather Michelle Missel of Streator

Robin Joseph Vock of Davis and Kimberly Sue Blanchard of Rockford

Andrew John Snow of Wenona and Emily Kay Dikeman of Wenona

Mahmoud Mohammad Ashour of Mendota and Macy Carmen Arredondo of Mendota

Christine Marie Huber of Sheridan and Heidi Madison Layton of Euharlee, Ga.

Joshua John Musall II of Macy, Ind. and Jade Alexis Jimenez of Ottawa

Dustin John Angelico of Streator and Brittany Ann Tidaback of Amboy

Jeffrey Alan Hall of Toluca and Jordan Myrna Nettleton of Toluca

Michael Robert Czaja of Coal City and Jenessa Susan Seidler of Coal City

Todd Kenneth Pearson of Tonica and Nina Marie Wenzel of Tonica

Jesus Manuel Rubio of Streator and Brenda Karen Martinez of Streator

David Wayne Ford Jr. of Ottawa and Clarissa Maria Anduray Marquez of Ottawa

Chad Albert Bolatto of Marseilles and Christina Marie Lambert of Marseilles