La Salle County deputies nab 6 DUIs in holiday campaign

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement campaign.

Deputies made six DUI arrests and issued citations for no valid registration (one), improper lane usage (two), disobeying a stop sign (two), improper turn signal (one), speeding (five), illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver (two), driving without lights when required (one), squealing or screeching tires (one), and operating uninsured motor vehicle (three) during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Sheriff Adam Diss.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.