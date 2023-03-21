Boutique opens in Streator Hometown Shoppes

A new boutique opened inside Hometown Shoppes, 16 Northpoint Drive, Streator.
Purple Reign sells new and used clothes and accessories.
Hometown Shoppes is the home of dozens of retail vendors and small shops.
