Bartlett man faces 24 years to life in Ottawa bank robbery

A Bartlett man could face up to life in prison after a federal jury in Chicago found him guilty of the 2018 holdup of Old Second Bank in Ottawa.
James D. Williams, 46, of Bartlett faces 24 years to life when he is sentenced in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where he was convicted following a short jury trial. Sentencing is pending before U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey.
In a Monday press release, prosecutors said Williams was found guilty of three counts of bank robbery, three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy to transfer a firearm to a felon.
Prior to the first robbery, Williams obtained an AK-47-style firearm, which he used in each of the three robberies.— U.S. Attorney's Office, Chicago
Williams actually was convicted of three banks, starting with Old Second National Bank in Ottawa on May 11, 2018. According to the indictment, he and an accomplice robbed the bank of $9,365. That was followed by holdups at Norstates Bank in Gurnee ($5,159) on May 21, and Aurora Bank and Trust ($134,537) in Aurora on May 31.
“Prior to the first robbery, Williams obtained an AK-47-style firearm, which he used in each of the three robberies,” prosecutors said in the press release. “A day after the second robbery, Williams’ wife, Jessica Sweeney Williams, purchased a handgun. Williams used that handgun, as well as the rifle, in the third robbery. During the third robbery, Williams discharged one of the firearms but did not cause any injuries.
“Williams and his co-conspirator used disguises during each robbery and traveled in vehicles that were either rented or borrowed.”
Williams’ co-conspirator, Alexis T. Handelman, 25, of Bartlett, pleaded guilty to committing the bank robberies and is awaiting sentencing.
Jessica Sweeney Williams, 46, pleaded guilty to providing a firearm to Williams and was sentenced to 24 months in prison by Judge Blakey.
In the press release, Morris Pasqual, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Robert W. Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI, acknowledged “valuable assistance” from multiple agencies including the Ottawa Police Department.